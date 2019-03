× Police find 2 people dead inside Ponchatoula home

PONCHATOULA, LA – Two people were found shot to death inside a home in Ponchatoula this morning.

Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at the home on Kraft Road on March 25.

Once they entered the home, the deputies found two the bodies of two people who had been shot.

No further details have been released at this time.