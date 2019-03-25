× Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Sammy

Sammy is a domestic short hair and Maine Coon mix and he is around 6 years old. He is 19 pounds of sweetness and love. He can be shy at first, but if you extend your hand out, he will gladly rub his head against your hand. Sammy’s owner became terminally ill and could not take care of him anymore. He gets along with other cats and dogs. As you can see, one of his favorite activities is eating. Especially wet food! Sammy is currently chilling in a foster home, so if you’d like to meet him or have any questions, email adoptionteam@animalrescueneworleans.org, or submit an application.

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: https://animalrescueneworleans.org/adoptfoster/.

Cats: The adoption fee is $50 for 1 adult cat, $85 for 2, $75 for 1 kitten or $100 for 2 kittens. This includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a combo FIV/FeLV test, and a microchip.

