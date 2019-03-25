NOPD: Multi-state crime spree ends with French Quarter shooting

NEW ORLEANS – A multi-state crime spree ended in the French Quarter amid a hail of bullets.

Twenty-five-year-old Kwane Brown opened fire in the 100 block of Decatur Street around 6:45 a.m. on March 25, according to the NOPD.

Brown shot a 34-year-old man who was sitting in his vehicle multiple times.

A short time later, Brown was apprehended in the 100 block of Convention Center Boulevard.

The victim was able to drive himself to the 800 block of Iberville Street, where he was able to call for help.

He is listed in stable condition.

After his arrest, Brown admitted to the shooting, as well as “very violent crimes” in Georgia and Alabama, according to the NOPD.

Brown has been charged with attempted second degree murder for the New Orleans shooting, and NOPD detectives are working with detectives in Georgia and Alabama to investigate the additional crimes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please notify Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080.