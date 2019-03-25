Blind man runs race with dogs for NYC half-marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY-- A blind man made history last weekend at the New York City Half-marathon.

Thomas Panek is the first blind runner to finish the event with his guide dogs. The races web site says Panek and his four-legged friends crossed the finish line in less than two and a half hours.

Panek's three labrador retrievers, Westley, Waffle, and Gus each took a shift on the 13.1 mile run.

Gus took the final leg and got to take a photo at the end with the medal around his neck. Panek hopes he and his dogs will inspire others with disabilities to take part in more activities.