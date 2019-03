NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Fire Department is currently on scene of a 5-alarm fire in the 1800 block of Baronne Street.

There are limited details at this time.

Investigators say that the blaze broke out around 5:30 a.m.

Baronne Street is currently closed from Felicity Street to Jackson Avenue while firefighters work to extinguish the fire.

So far, no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

29.937598 -90.079287