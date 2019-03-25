463 weed plants, 174 lbs of weed seized from home

Posted 6:02 PM, March 25, 2019, by
marijuana-leaf

Click here for updates on this story

Valley Spring, CA (KCRA ) — One person was arrested after Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies seized more than 460 marijuana plants from a Valley Springs home.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office marijuana enforcement team served a search warrant Friday at home on Almond Drive.

Advertisement
Investigators said they found an area inside the home that had been converted for the purpose of marijuana cultivation, a large green house and a butane honey oil conversion lab.

Deputies seized 463 marijuana plants, more than 174 pounds of processed marijuana, 14.6 ounces of concentrated marijuana, two rifles, a handgun and a shotgun.

Jason Martinez, 43, of Jenny Lind, was arrested and booked into the Calaveras County jail on several charges, including illegal marijuana cultivation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.