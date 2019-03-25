× 463 weed plants, 174 lbs of weed seized from home

Valley Spring, CA (KCRA ) — One person was arrested after Calaveras County sheriff’s deputies seized more than 460 marijuana plants from a Valley Springs home.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office marijuana enforcement team served a search warrant Friday at home on Almond Drive.

Investigators said they found an area inside the home that had been converted for the purpose of marijuana cultivation, a large green house and a butane honey oil conversion lab.

Deputies seized 463 marijuana plants, more than 174 pounds of processed marijuana, 14.6 ounces of concentrated marijuana, two rifles, a handgun and a shotgun.

Jason Martinez, 43, of Jenny Lind, was arrested and booked into the Calaveras County jail on several charges, including illegal marijuana cultivation.