WGNO Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen welcomes twin boys

WGNO- It looks like we have two new weather babies in the WGNO family! Congratulations to Chief Meteorologist Hank Allen for welcoming twin boys to the world on Thursday.

Hank and his wife Casey welcomed James Louis Allen and William Henry Allen into the world joining big sister, Virginia. Both babies and mother are doing fine! Hank Allen should be back in to doing morning weather around April 10th. That will give him time to be with his wife and his newborns.

