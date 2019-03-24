Louisiana Derby Day kicks off at the fairgrounds and race track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS- And they're off! It was officially Louisiana Derby Day this Saturday at the fairgrounds and race track. All the bets were in from hundreds that came out to see who would be the best of the best of all of the thoroughbred horses who competed. Some of the most finest thoroughbreds were showcased on the Kentucky Oaks and the Derby Trail. With the growing popularity of the derby prep races, organizers were thrilled to welcome track fans back to the signature race day. The Grade II Twinspires Louisiana Derby was worth $1 million dollars and the Grade II Fairground Oaks was worth $400,000 dollars. That's a lot of money for the winners.

