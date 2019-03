Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, La.-- Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Slidell held their fourth annual Bayou Bash this weekend.

There were carnival rides, food, music, dancing, and games which made for a great weekend of family fun. You may remember that Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School was destroyed in Hurricane Katrina.

All the proceeds from Bayou Bash go to help the school and church.

Bayou Bash was a three day event.