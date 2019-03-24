Gigantic Easter Egg hunt held at Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie

Posted 2:34 PM, March 24, 2019, by

METAIRIE- The Lakeside Shopping Center celebrated Easter a little early this year.  Saturday, they allowed hundreds of kids to have a Easter egg hunt in the mall.  There were chocolate eggs, toys, goodies, you name it.   The Easter bunny himself made a surprise appearance with a special arrival that included a second line parade with all of the kiddos.  Each child got to have a special picture with the Easter bunny as well which made happy memories for the whole family.

Follow and ‘like’ Adam Bowles on Facebook and Instagram for more stories!

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.