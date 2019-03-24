Gigantic Easter Egg hunt held at Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE- The Lakeside Shopping Center celebrated Easter a little early this year. Saturday, they allowed hundreds of kids to have a Easter egg hunt in the mall. There were chocolate eggs, toys, goodies, you name it. The Easter bunny himself made a surprise appearance with a special arrival that included a second line parade with all of the kiddos. Each child got to have a special picture with the Easter bunny as well which made happy memories for the whole family.

