Sweet Match-Up: LSU will face Michigan State Friday in Sweet Sixteen

Jacksonville, Fl- Not since the 2000 Final Four that two Big Ten opponents faced each other in the NCAA Tournament. Michigan State (30-6) with the 70-50 win over Minnesota (22-14). Turnovers was Michigan State’s weakness in the game giving up the ball 22 times. Big Ten Player of the Year, Cassius Winston, showing why he was player of the year with 13 points, 4 rebounds and 9 assists.

LSU (28-6) beat Maryland (23-11) 69-67 thanks for a Tremont Waters lay-up with three seconds remaining. The Tigers started off strong against the Terrapins shooting 46.7% compared the Terps 28.6%. The Tigers saw a 15 point lead disappear in the second half. In the second half the Terps’ Anthony Cowan and Jalen Smith shot important threes to give Maryland the lead and Smith’s three with 28 seconds left in the game to tie the game. Emmitt Williams who has been the site of entertainment on and off the court from diving into the media tables against Yale in the first round to doing interviews with Javonte Smart after Saturday’s win.

“All I got to say is Sweet Sixteen” said Williams. “We’re still here!” added Williams. “They excepted us to be gone in the first round” chimed Smart.

Michigan State (30-6 1st in Big 10) has only one loss in the month of March a 63-62 loss to Indiana back on March 2nd. The Spartans had an easy time against Bradley in the first round of the NCAA Tournament 76-65. Michigan State’s Cassius Winston is team leader in majority of the stats averaging 19.1 points per game shooting just over 47% from the floor . As a team the Spartans score 79.2 per game shooting 48.8% from the field and three point game 38.3%.

(3) LSU Tigers vs. (2) Michigan State in the Sweet Sixteen inside Capital One Arena in Washington D.C Friday.