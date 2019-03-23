× How Sweet It Is! Waters’ Layup Sends Tigers to Sweet Sixteen

Jaksonville, Fl- For one shining moment the LSU Tigers survive and make it to the Sweet Sixteen in Washington D.C next weekend. The Tigers saw a fifteen points lead vanish and Maryland lead take over. The Remaining 34 seconds tested the nerves of fans and players, after Maryland’s Jalen Smith hit the game tying three at 67.

After a LSU timeout, the Tigers ran the length of the court and with three seconds remaining Tremont Water went underneath for the layup that would send the Tigers to Washington D.C.

“You want to take the last shot and I thank Coach Benford and my teammates to have me take the last shot, He (Benford) said that we’re going to run the length of the court and go off the screen and they gave the confidents to get it done” said Waters.

The Tigers were led by Skylar Mays’ 16 points and five rebounds, Naz Reid add 13 points and Waters’ 12 point. LSU led by nine at the half, but in the second half Maryland would answer with 38 points in the second half.

The Tigers will now travel to Washington D.C to face either Minnesota or Michigan State.