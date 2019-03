Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's do lunch.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood invites you.

And what's on the menu you ask?

It's the World's Biggest Bowl of Pasta!

Yes.

It's served in what looks like a hot tub.

You need a hot tub sized container to hold 500 pounds of pasta.

Yes, 500 pounds.

And 150 gallons of sauce.

Or as they call it, gravy.

The past is dish is called Pasta con Sardi.

That's a traditional dish for St. Joseph's Day.

It's a recipe made up of sardines, fennel, pine nuts and raisins.

And then sprinkled on top, St. Joseph bread crumbs that have been toasted with love.

It's served with love and free at the Hilton Riverside in New Orleans.