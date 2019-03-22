Urban South Brewery introduces exclusive summer taproom selection

NEW ORLEANS – Urban South Brewery is growing their award-winning beer line-up with the release of several seasonal and year-round brews, as well as limited-edition taproom-only selections.

The brewery has recently experienced a surge in popularity and is now the largest brewery by volume in New Orleans and is the third-largest in the state of Louisiana.

“There is no better time than summer for us to experiment with flavor combinations that are surprising and refreshing at the same time,” said Alex Flores, Head Brewer, Urban South Brewery. “As the days grow longer, it’s the perfect time to introduce new styles for craft beer drinkers to enjoy – from Gose to Hazy IPAs and more.”

Urban South Featured Beer this Summer:

Lime Cucumber Gose (Seasonal) – an unfiltered wheat beer with kosher salt that is kettle soured, this refreshing beer is made even more thirst quenching with the addition of key lime and fresh cucumber juice. Originally a Pilot Series beer in 2017, the popularity of this beer pushed us to brew it for distribution in 2018. ABV 4.0 / IBU 10. Available on draught and in cans throughout Urban South’s distribution footprint.

Orange Pop! (Year-Round) – a refreshing citrus kettle-soured wheat ale with tangerines. Perfect for brunch or sipping any time. ABV 4.5 / IBU 10. Scheduled to debut this summer on draught and in cans throughout Urban South’s distribution footprint.

Carpe Rose (Year-Round) – hybrid beer is an apple cider blended with a light crisp ale, finished on cranberry puree and a touch of peach juice. ABV 5.5 / IBU 10. Available year-round on draught and in cans throughout Urban South’s distribution footprint.

Snoball Juice (Taproom Exclusive) – recent winner of a Bronze Medal in the Best of Craft Beer Awards – Urban South is bringing back the taproom favorite, a hazy, juicy IPA. In addition to the traditional offering, rotating Snoball Juice varieties will include: Nectar Cream, Coconut Cream, Strawberry and Pineapple. ABV 7.0 / IBU 50. Snoball Juice and its flavored companions will be available on draught and in cans.

Tiki Series (Taproom Exclusive) – various iterations of Urban South Gose flavored with fruit and herbs to mimic Tiki cocktails. Offerings will include: Aloha (Fruit) Punch, Mango Habanero and Watermelon Mint, with additional varieties determined throughout the season using locally sourced produce. The series will be available on draught and in cans.

Urban South Brewery will be hosting and participating in New Orleans events all summer long.

