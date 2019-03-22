× Thibodaux Teenager arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ Assumption High School

THIBODAUX, LA – A 16-year-old student has been charged in connection to a threat made against Assumption High School.

The threat was taken very seriously, but was thankfully, deemed to not be credible.

Around 11:35 A.M. on Thursday, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from Assumption High School regarding a possible threat.

Several students had shown a social media post which suggested someone was allegedly planning to “shoot up Assumption High School tomorrow.”

The threat was contained in a screenshot of what appeared to be a text message conversation, but investigators later learned it was orchestrated by the 16-year-old acting alone.

The teen then posted the screenshot of the fake text message conversation to Snapchat. The screenshot was then circulated on other social media outlets.

Detectives with Lafourche and Assumption Parishes worked to identify the teen suspect, and after questioning, he admitted to his role in the incident.

He was charged with false communication with the intent to cause an emergency response and placed into the Lafourche Parish Juvenile Justice Facility in Thibodaux.

Investigators do not believe there is any credible or imminent threat to Assumption High School, and school resumed as normal on Friday, March 22.

Additional law enforcement officers were assigned to Assumption High School on Friday out of an abundance of caution.