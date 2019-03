Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- New Orleans has 2 singers that got a 'golden ticket' to Hollywood in this season of American Idol. Both have appeared on the Twist stage before.

One is Kevin Stylez and the other is Assata Renay, and we got a chance to chat with her about the experience.

Of the experience , Renay says "Scary, very scary, like, I'm a performer. But it is different when you're getting in front of three celebrity judges. And they're judging you on every single note. And you only have a small window of time to really prove your whole voice, like a small snippet of time."

Renay's parents are Q-93's Uptown Angela and DJ Ro, and she's also the godchild of Twist's LBJ, but none of those connections help on the 'Idol stage.

Renay said, "No, that didn't matter. None of these people care who you're related to when you go. No one you just named could have given me that. You know what I'm saying? So, that's an accomplishment in itself for me because it's something that I can say I really worked hard to get."

As for her style of music Renay explained, "I am inspirational, soulful, R&B. So, I say that because, even though I am an R&B singer, I'm not just an R&B singer. My lyrics are inspiring, uplifting, it's positive vibes only. No profanity. I want you to be able to listen to my songs with your children, with your babies."

Assata Renay appears in this Sunday night's episode of American Idol at 7pm on