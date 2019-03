× Medical Marijuana to be grown at LSU AgCenter in Baton Rouoge

BATON ROUGE – On March 22, GB Sciences received the okay to begin moving into the main LSU AgCenter facility, with the intention to grow medical marijuana.

The Louisiana State Police (LSP) has finalized its suitability background investigation which included to criminal, financial, and civil checks.

The inspection phase of the main facilities manufacturing area will be conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry with the assistance of the Department of Health.

This is planned for Wednesday, March 27.

Once the LDAF receives a final product from GB Sciences, the product will be randomly tested in the LDAF laboratory.

Once testing is completed and the product has passed testing for homogeneity and the potency is deemed free of contaminants, it will be ready for distribution.

Nine pharmacies are currently on the list to receive the medical marijuana in its completed form.