Louisiana Crawfish Festival this weekend in Chalmette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHALMETTE- The 2019 Festival will take place on Thursday March 21 – Sunday March 24 at the Sigur Cultural Center, 8245 West Judge Perez Dr., Chalmette, LA 70043. Tickets to ride the rides all day long will be $25. It is $5 for general admission. There are crawfish booths, and so mure more food you can enjoy with this amazing weather.

According the official website, cajun entertainment and current hit parade bands explode on stage to draw crowds to the sounds and glitter of showmanship. The entertainment committee assures that everyone attending will at some point enjoy the performances. Thursdays and Fridays entice the listeners to prepare for the weekend filled musical finale on Sunday night.

Arts and crafts lure hundreds to see real hand crafted products. Cups, plates, belts, straw hats, sun glasses, tennis visors, personalized home crafts, license plates and key chains are just a few of the treasured values offered.

There’s always a giant midway with carnival games, cotton candy, candied apples and rides to thrill the toddler through the roughneck and even the Ferris wheel for Maw Maw and Paw Paw. The awesome clinking on the tracks, the air brakes, the laughter amid the flashing lights with noisy horns and squealing sirens draw thousands to conquer their inhibitions.

Follow and ‘like’ Adam Bowles on Facebook and Instagram for more stories!