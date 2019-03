Saints assistant general manager and director of college scouting said the Saints can still have success in the draft, especially in the late rounds.

Ireland spoke to reporters Friday at LSU pro day in Baton Rouge.

The Saints have one selection in the second round (62 overall), two in the fifth round (168 and 177), two in the sixth round (202 and 231 overall), and one selection in the seventh round (244).

Since Ireland arrived, the Saints have had plenty of success in the draft.

In 2017, the Saints drafted cornerback Marshon Lattimore and running back Alvin Kamara. The pair then earned defensive and offensive rookie of the year honors.