× Familier Faces: LSU Players Knows Bruno

Jacksonville, Fl- As the LSU Tigers gear up for their second round match-up against the six seeded Maryland Tarpens. Some in the LSU locker room know some of the faces of the Terps roster. Freshman Emmitt Williams played with Bruno Fernando during their time playing AAU ball.

“Wednesday I saw him on the court I yelled ‘Bruno!’ ran up and gave him a hug” said Williams.

“That’s my brother, I get to play my brother tomorrow” added Williams.

LSU Guard Tremont Waters also knew Bruno but also Guard Eric Ayala. Waters said that he remember Ayala being a showcase to watch in AAU tournaments.

“He’s a crafty point guard and he’s smooth and he can shoot the three” said Waters.

Ayala scored 12 points, five rebounds and one block against Belmont in the first round Thursday Night. Maryland averages 71.6 points per game compared to LSU’s 81.3 points per game. Both teams are mirrors of each other in the others stats from Field Goal Percentages, Rebounds, Assists and Blocks.

“We don’t look ahead to the Sweet Sixteen or Elite Eight. Maryland is the team we play on Saturday, if we look ahead to D.C then we’ll be looking at D.C from home” said Williams.

The Line for Saturday’s match-up has LSU a two and half point favorite. Tip off is 12:10pm EST from Jacksonville, Florida.