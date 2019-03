LSU tight end Foster Moreau sparked more interest among NFL scouts at the Senior Bowl. And, then ran a 4.66 forty yard dash at the NFL combine.

Friday, at LSU pro day Moreau continue his solid pre-draft work for scouts.

Moreau has flashed impressive receiving skills, a trait that wasn't often seen in his four year body of work at LSU, where he was called on more as a blocking tight end.

Moreau had 52 career receptions at LSU, 6 for touchdowns.

He did not run the 40 yard dash at LSU pro day, but did take part in individual on-field workouts. Moreau was measured at 6 foot, 3 and 5/8's inches. He weighed 252 pounds.

Moreau prepped at Jesuit, where the Blue Jays won the 2014 Division I state football championship.

Linebacker Devin White and cornerback Greedy Williams, both projected as first round picks, did not run the 40 yard dash.

The fastest time by a Tiger Friday was a 4.50 forty yard dash from cornerback Terrence Alexander.

Safety John Battle ran a 4.6 flat.

Among Saints brass in Baton Rouge was general manager Mickey Loomis, assistant GM Jeff Ireland, and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.