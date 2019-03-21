WWOZ receives broadcast award for Jazz Fest coverage

NEW ORLEANS – Local radio station WWOZ has received top honors from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasting for its coverage of Jazz Fest in 2018.

The annual award is presented broadcasters with exceptional live, on-site coverage.

“We are thrilled to receive this honor, especially as we prepare to celebrate Jazz Fest’s 50th Anniversary,” WWOZ General Manager Beth Arroyo Utterback said. Our coverage of last year’s fest was heard worldwide and included seven days of live performances from multiple stages as well as interviews with musicians, artists and culture bearers. This award is the result of the incredible efforts of WWOZ’s staff, show hosts and volunteers, and, of course, the talented musicians whose performances were featured.”

Last year’s broadcast included a wide range of artists and culture bearers including Ellis Marsalis, Blind Boys of Alabama, Samantha Fish, Bobby Rush, Tab Benoit, and Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, according to WWOZ.

The coverage spanned genres from blues to traditional jazz, swing, big band, modern jazz, contemporary jazz, New Orleans brass bands, and traditional Mardi Gras Indian music.