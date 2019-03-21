Two people killed in car chase that NOPD says may have violated their ‘vehicle pursuit policy’

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson says further investigation shows officers may have violated a “vehicle pursuit policy.”

Two people died in the fiery car crash at a Broadmoor beauty salon.

Records show that around 8:30 P.M. police officers recognized a vehicle that had been reported stolen, near the intersection of Toledano and South Derbigny Streets.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver reportedly made a u-turn and sped off.

About 30 minutes later, officers say they saw smoke in the distance.

Police in the area say that the stolen vehicle had crashed into Unity-1 Beauty Supply, sparking a fire inside of the building.

The NOFD arrived on the scene, and were able to rescue a woman and two children who were inside of the structure.

They were transported to an area hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

Two police officers on-scene were also taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Both the driver and passenger inside of the reported stolen vehicle died in the crash.

Chief Ferguson issues a statement explaining that through further investigation, additional factors were discovered, that warrant a formal investigation into a possible violation of the NOPD Vehicle Pursuit Policy.