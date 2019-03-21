PJ’s Coffee Releases Their Spring Flavors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring has sprung and with that, PJ's Coffee released their new spring flavors. And they are all about the honey. “At the PJ’s roasting facility, we’ve been hard at work to come up with the perfect spring flavors,” said Felton Jones, PJ’s Coffee Roastmaster. “With flowers and trees in bloom, honey is the natural spring flavor, adding a simple, perfect amount of sweetness to our new flavors.” These new spring flavors will only be available until the end of May.

Honey Crème Brûlée: PJ’s espresso and steamed whole milk, sweetened with honey and caramelized sugar. Served over ice and garnished with whipped cream and drizzled with honey.

Honey Macadamia Velvet Ice: Notes of soothing honey and macadamia nut blended with milk and ice for a smooth, refreshing finish. Topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of honey for the perfect sip.

Honey Mint Julep: Organic Numi High Mountain iced tea with natural honey and mint concentrate. This refreshing combination will have you ready for spring.

