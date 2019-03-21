New Orleans serial rapist indicted on 10 charges

NEW ORLEANS – He is accused of kidnapping and raping at least eight women, across two states, but now, he is being formally charged.

DNA results linked 35-year-old Daniel Meridy to five New Orleans rapes that occurred between June 2015 and October 2018 in Treme and Central City.

The New Orleans cases involve five women who were abducted at gunpoint or knifepoint, then taken to secluded locations or abandoned properties where they were raped.

His DNA profile also has matched evidence recovered from the rapes of three other women in Kansas City, Mo., which occurred in 2004 and 2005.

Meridy admitted to authorities that he lived in Kansas City between from 2002 to 2015, before returning to his native New Orleans.

He was charged with five counts of aggravated/first-degree rape and five counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Of the 10 counts, each is punishable by a mandatory lifetime prison sentence.

Meridy’s bond was increased from $2 million to $7.5 million.

“I want to commend the outstanding work of NOPD detective Kevin Richardson in developing the suspect in these unsolved cases, where all he initially had to go on was an unknown man’s DNA recovered from numerous crime scenes,” Cannizzaro said. “This case is an outstanding example of the good that is possible when there is a determined, collaborative effort between the SAKI-tasked personnel of the NOPD and District Attorney’s office, and our Louisiana State Police crime lab partners.

“The defendant in this case is a longtime serial sexual predator who was very adept at covering his tracks, until the power of modern scientific evidence caught up to him. We look forward to prosecuting him to the fullest extent of the law on behalf of these victims and our community.”