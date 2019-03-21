New Easter Bunny appearing at Lakeside Shopping Center

METAIRIE, LA – Hopping into town March 23, an unfamiliar Easter Bunny at Lakeside Shopping Center.

The new bunny is wearing a traditional seersucker suit, saddle oxfords, pink bow-tie, yellow spectacles, and a skimmer hat.

They say the custom design represents what a typical New Orleans gentleman would wear in the springtime.

Famous New Orleans Governor, Huey P. Long, was known for wearing the lightweight and fashionable seersucker suit around town in the 1920s.

“New Orleanians love their seersucker. Seersucker suits are a staple for Spring pictures and Easter celebrations. We wanted to give our shoppers a New Orleans bunny they’ll love for years to come,” said Erin Graham, Marketing Director, Lakeside Shopping Center.

Taking pictures with the Easter Bunny at Lakeside Shopping Center has been a tradition since 1992, thanks to the Welliver family.

The bunny costume has changed only twice over the past 27 years, but with the $10 million mall renovation, it was only fitting to upgrade the bunny costume with a little New Orleans flair.

Also new this year, the Easter Bunny Express Pass.

The express pass will allow shoppers to book a photography appointment online to save time.

The Easter Bunny Arrival Celebration will take place on Saturday, March 23, 2019, and starts with an Easter egg hunt at 9:45 A.M. followed by a second-line parade to Center Court at 10 A.M.

All are invited to attend the complimentary event, but attendees are asked to bring their own Easter baskets for the egg hunt