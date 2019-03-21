× New ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’ movie to film in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS– Bill and Ted are back! This time the two buddies will ‘face the music’ in a new movie called, “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” which is set to film in New Orleans this summer. Excellent, indeed!

Alex Winter & Keanu Reeves made a video announcement from the Hollywood Bowl in California about the new project.

“Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” was released in 1989 followed by the sequel, “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” in 1991.

According to i09website, the third installment is being created by the franchise creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

A press release said, “Following 1989’s “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and 1991’s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” the stakes are higher than ever for William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

This buddy comedy is set to be released in theaters in August of 2020.