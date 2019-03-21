Movie Tavern announces showtimes for ‘retro favorites’

Posted 11:44 AM, March 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:48AM, March 21, 2019

COVINGTON, LA – “Say Anything” and “Top Gun” are among the four retro movies that will be played at Movie Taverns across the country.

Louisiana has three Movie Tavern locations, Citiplace (Baton Rouge), Covington and Juban Crossing (Denham Springs,) and all of them are participating.

The following pop culture favorites can be seen for just $6.75.

  • “Top Gun” (3/24, 3/25 & 3/27),
  • “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (4/7, 4/8 & 4/10) — a cult classic brought back to the big screen in remembrance of the late Luke Perry
  • “The Simpsons Movie” (4/14, 4/15 & 4/17),
  • “Say Anything” (4/21, 4/22 & 4/24)

Click here to check show times and availability.

