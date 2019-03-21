× Movie Tavern announces showtimes for ‘retro favorites’

COVINGTON, LA – “Say Anything” and “Top Gun” are among the four retro movies that will be played at Movie Taverns across the country.

Louisiana has three Movie Tavern locations, Citiplace (Baton Rouge), Covington and Juban Crossing (Denham Springs,) and all of them are participating.

The following pop culture favorites can be seen for just $6.75.

“Top Gun” (3/24, 3/25 & 3/27),

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (4/7, 4/8 & 4/10) — a cult classic brought back to the big screen in remembrance of the late Luke Perry

"The Simpsons Movie" (4/14, 4/15 & 4/17),

"Say Anything" (4/21, 4/22 & 4/24)

Click here to check show times and availability.