Less than one month until the running of the Crescent City Classic

NEW ORLEANS – On Saturday, April 20, runners will take their mark to participate in the 41st running of the Allstate Sugar Bowl Crescent City Classic.

The race begins at 8 A.M. at the Superdome, and ends at City Park.

More than 25,000 runners from across the Gulf Coast will travel to New Orleans for the annual event.

Some may be looking to break 10k records, while others are just here to take in the scenic sights and sounds.

This year’s race takes place on April 20, which is Easter Saturday.

The race will feature a new gate and seeding system, based on revised qualifying times.

The goal behind the changes is to create a more level playing field for women runners.

In addition to the time and seeding changes, race officials announced that for the first time in the race’s history, Gate D will now run immediately following Gate C and prior to the charity gate.

“In making these changes to the seedings, times and gate changes, we relied heavily on feedback from Crescent City Classic runners who want to push themselves towards higher goals,” said Crescent City Classic Race Director Eric Stuart. “Roughly 60 percent of our runners are women, and this change will create a better playing field for everyone.”

Before the race, Crescent City Classic organizers will host the 2018 Health & Fitness Expo.

This will be on Thursday, April 18 (noon to 8 P.M.) and Friday, April 19 (10 A.M. to 8 P.M.) at the Hyatt Regency.

Runners who attend the Expo can pick up their race bibs and t-shirts, stay for interactive fitness classes and demonstrations, and shop local and national running brands for discounted pricing.