Fatal car crash kills 3, sparks fire at Broadmoor beauty salon

New Orleans-

NEW ORLEANS –New Orleans police say that 3 people are dead after a fiery car crash at a Broadmoor beauty salon.

Investigators say that around 8:30 p.m., police officers recognized a vehicle that had been reported stolen traveling south near the intersection of Toledano and South Derbigny Streets.

Once police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver reportedly made a u-turn at the intersection of South Derbigny Street and South Claiborne Avenue and sped off.

About 30 minutes later, smoke appeared in the distance near the intersection of Washington Avenue and South White Street.

Police in the area say that the stolen vehicle had crashed into Unity-1 Beauty Supply at the intersection, sparking a fire inside of the building.

The New Orleans Fire Department was called to the scene to extinguish the 3-alarm fire.

They were able to help a woman and two children escape from the structure.

They were transported to an area hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

2 police officers on-scene were also taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

They have since been released.

Both the driver and passenger inside of the reported stolen vehicle died in the crash.

A woman getting her hair done inside of the salon was also struck by the vehicle when it pierced the building.

She died on the way to the hospital.

The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau’s Force Investigation Team is pulling surveillance video from the surrounding area to investigate the crash.

If you have any more information regarding this incident, call Crime-stoppers at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.