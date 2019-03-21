× Decade drought ends, LSU wins first tournament game since 2009

Ten years is a long time between victories in the NCAA tournament.

LSU bridged that gap Thursday with a 79-74 win over Yale in the second round of the East region in Jacksonville, Florida. Skylar Mays led LSU 19 points including 4 free throws in the final minutes. The win was first for LSU in the NCAA tournament since a 75-71 win over Butler on March 19th, 2009.

The Tigers led 45-29 at the half, and by as many as 18 points before Yale mounted a late surge.

The third seeded Tigers were expected to dominant in the paint and were. Naz Reid had 14 points, and 10 rebounds. Kavell Bigby-Williams had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

WGNO Sports talked to Bigby-Williams and Smart after the game.

LSU started the game on a 9-0 run and never trailed.

LSU improves to 25-24 in NCAA tournament games.

The Tigers will play the Belmont/Maryland winner in the round of 32.