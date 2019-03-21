Decade drought ends, LSU wins first tournament game since 2009

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Emmitt Williams #24 of the LSU Tigers makes the slam dunk against the Yale Bulldogs during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at VyStar Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on March 21, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Ten years is a long time between victories in the NCAA tournament.

LSU bridged that gap Thursday with a 79-74 win over Yale in the second round of the East region in Jacksonville, Florida. Skylar Mays led LSU 19 points including 4 free throws in the final minutes. The win was first for LSU in the NCAA tournament since a 75-71 win over Butler on March 19th, 2009.

The Tigers led 45-29 at the half, and by as many as 18 points before Yale mounted a late surge.

The third seeded Tigers were expected to dominant in the paint and were. Naz Reid had 14 points, and 10 rebounds. Kavell Bigby-Williams had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

WGNO Sports talked to Bigby-Williams and Smart after the game.

LSU started the game on a 9-0 run and never trailed.

LSU improves to 25-24 in NCAA tournament games.

The Tigers will play the Belmont/Maryland winner in the round of 32.

 

