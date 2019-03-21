Chicago’s Lollapalooza releases 2019 lineup

CHICAGO, IL – Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, and the Strokes to headline Lollapalooza 2019.

Tame Impala, Flume, The Chainsmokers and J Balvin are also joining the star-studded lineup.

The summer’s premier music festival will feature more than 170 bands on eight stages for an unforgettable four full days of music.

Happening at Grant Park, in Chicago, IL.

The festival takes place August 1-4, 2019.

This year’s incredible roster also includes Kacey Musgraves in her first Lolla performance, as well as highly anticipated performances by Lil Wayne, Janelle Monáe, Meek Mill, Hozier, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Gary Clark Jr., H.E.R., Maggie Rogers, a hometown performance from Louis The Child, and more!

The entire lineup can be found here.

Tickers are on sale now.

Guests can purchase four day GA tickets, four day GA+ tickets, four day VIP Tickets, and four day Platinum Tickets.

To purchase tickets and for the full list of amenities, visit www.lollapalooza.com/tickets.