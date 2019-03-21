15-year-old’s family says his friends created plan to murder him

Albuquerque (KOAT) — Bernalillo County sheriff deputies have arrested two brothers and another teen in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old Albuquerque boy.

Deputies say Alex Wilson, 17, Russell Spencer, 17, and Scott Spencer, 19, have all been arrested and charged with kidnapping and murdering Evyn Scott.

Scott’s family says he was friends with both Wilson and Scott Spencer, but recently had a big falling out with Russell Spencer.

But the attack wasn’t something Scott saw coming. In fact, Scott’s grandmother, Penny Scott, said he trusted his friends and thought of them as supportive.

“He listed Scott Spencer and Alex Wilson as friends that he could go to if he was distressed and alone,” said Penny Scott.

Bernalillo County sheriff deputies arrested the two teenagers, along with a man, in connection with his murder.

Cassandra Scott says her 15-year-old son was set up and she had a bad feeling from the start.

“Evyn was like, ‘Mom’ in a, frustrated tone, ‘I’m going to go. I’m going to hang out with Madison. Everything’s fine, I’ll call you.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t feel right about you leaving in that car,'” said Cassandra Scott

Inside the car were, Madison Porch who was driving, Scott Spencer, Alex Wilson, an unknown boy, and Russell Spencer was hiding in the trunk.

Deputies say Porch told them when the 15-year-old got inside the car. They started beating him up in the back seat as Porch drove to the east mountains.

Once they got to Paa-Ko Golf Drive and Highway 14, they shot and killed Evyn and drove off.

Deputies found his body days later.

“That man’s body that was found on the side of the highway was my son’s. That was a child, that was Evyn,” said Cassandra Scott.

The 15-year-old’s mom was able to help detectives track the group down thanks to her uneasiness when her son first left to hang out with the group.

“I told my mom to get that license plate number. That was the key to finding them. The license plate was linked to the girl’s [Porch] address, and detectives were able to talk to her mom and her mom gave them her daughter’s address, and that’s where they found these people, at her apartment,” said Cassandra Scott.

Deputies wouldn’t say if they knew of the group’s motive to attack the 15-year-old, but his grandmother tells KOAT it could have been over threats Scott made to kill Russell Spencer.

Russell Spencer, Scott Spencer and Wilson have all been arrested in connection with the killing of Evyn Scott.

It’s unclear if Porch or a fourth teenager involved will be arrested and charged.