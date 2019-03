× Water main break leaves some in Metairie without water

METAIRIE – A water main break in Metairie left residents of Civic Street without water this morning.

The break occurred around 6 a.m., and forced crews to shut off water between the 3600 and 3900 blocks of Civic, according to parish officials.

Crews are on the scene working to repair the break.

Water service should be restored by noon, according to parish officials.

29.980101 -90.164198