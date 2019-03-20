The Fillmore New Orleans bringing in big musical guests

NEW ORLEANS – Just a month after its grand opening celebration, the Fillmore New Orleans has a star-studded lineup for the upcoming months.

This week, The Brothers Osborne bring some country flare to the city of New Orleans.

With hits like “Stay a Little Longer” and “Rum,” the Brothers Osborne are prepared rock the newly opened Fillmore.

Also this week, the 36th Annual French Quarter Fest Gala Fundraiser.

This event is happening on Friday, March 22, at 8 P.M.

All general admission tickets to the gala are standing only.

The annual gala serves as a fundraiser for the non-profit French Quarter Festivals, Inc. and provides fans with a direct way to support the organization.

All gala guests will experience a night with Grammy-winning trumpeter Nicholas Payton, full open bar, dinner, and a silent auction.

In the coming weeks, fans can catch Hozier, Willie Nelson, Chevelle, and Godsmack, and that’s just in the month of April!

Check back to learn more about the awesome shows the Fillmore has planned for 2019.