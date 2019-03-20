Podcast: Mardi Gras Indian Eric Burt takes us behind the beads and feathers

NEW ORLEANS – Mardi Gras Indian Eric Burt talks about the deep traditions and rich history of this uniquely New Orleans Carnival tradition.

As a native of New Orleans, Burt is steeped in the city’s local customs. Every year, Burt and dozens of other Mardi Gras Indian tribes spend countless hours creating intricate and beautiful outfits decked out with thousands of tiny beads and plumes of brightly colored feathers.

On Mardi Gras Morning, the Indians debut their creations and go head to head with other tribes to see who is the “prettiest.”

While the encounters between Indian tribes weren’t always peaceful in the past, Burt sees this beautiful tradition as a cultural jewel to pass down to future generations.

