Monster Jam returns to the Superdome next weekend

NEW ORLEANS - Tickets are on sale now for Monster Jam at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The adrenaline pumping, heart pounding event is on Saturday, March 30.

The 2019 Monster Jam season will have athletes battling it out every weekend from January to May.

Whoever is crowned the tour champion, receives an automatic bid to Monster Jam World Finals XX that will be held in Orlando for the first-time-ever.

Monster Jam drivers are world-class athletes who have mastered the physical strength, mental stamina, and the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines.

Monster trucks are capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motor sports action seen around the world.

Now across all Monster Jam events, fans in every city will have the chance to vote for the winner in the two-wheel and freestyle competitions by real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.

Fans are invited to the pre-event Pit Party before two of the events where they can get up-close-and personal with the Monster Jam trucks and drivers, take photos and get autographs.

Monster Jam tickets start at $15.

Monster Jam Pit Party tickets are $15 - Pit Party Early Access Passes available