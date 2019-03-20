LSU legends: Pistol Pete cards & Shaquille O’Neil autographed jerseys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- With the LSU Tigers basketball team playing in the "Big Dance," that means memorabilia and autographed jerseys are now seeing a spike in interest from Tigers.

We headed over to Markman Sports Cards and Collectibles, where they have some great LSU Tigers basketball gear like an autographed Shaquille O'Neil jersey and basketball cards of Pistol Pete Maravich. Both are LSU legends.

"We have collectibles from older players like Pistol Pete and Shaquille O'Neil. Those items have always sold and always will. They are NBA legends as well, but newer LSU players aren't able to sign merchandise because they have to wait until they graduate because they aren't professional yet. We have to wait until they move to the pro leagues," Mark Channing, Owner of Markman Sports and Collectibles said.

Channing feels the interest in LSU items will see a spike if the Tigers continue to play well.