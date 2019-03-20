Love it, Like it, Hate it: Chocolate Protein Bars
Craving chocolate? A square or two of 70% dark chocolate is always okay – but if you find a chocolate protein bar you like, it can also do the trick. Here’s the rundown of popular chocolate protein bars on shelves, in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it with Molly.
LOVE IT [high protein, low or no added sugar. No artificial sweeteners]
- 200 calories – 7 grams fat – 22 grams carbs – 7 grams fiber – 5 grams sugar – 14 grams protein
- Ingredients include: Grass fed whey protein, chicory root fiber, whey protein crisp, oats, glycerin, tapioca syrup, sugar, sunflower oil, almonds, fish oil
- 210 calories – 9 grams fat – 23 grams carbs – 5 grams fiber – 13 grams sugar (0 added sugar) – 12 grams protein
- Ingredients include: dates, egg whites, cashews, almonds, chocolate, cocoa, sea salt
Bulletproof Fudge Brownie Collagen Protein Bar
- 210 calories – 14 grams fat – 14 grams carbs – 1 gram fiber – 2 grams sugar (0 added sugar) – 11 grams protein
- Ingredients include: Organic cashew butter, grass-fed collagen protein, inulin, Bulletproof ™ XCT oil powder, Bulletproof ™ Brain Octane oil; sweetened with stevia
LIKE IT [more sugar than protein, or sugar is edging up close to protein contetn]
Bearded Brothers Mega Maca Chocolate
- 180 calories – 9 grams fat – 22 grams carbs – 4 grams fiber – 14 grams sugar – 5 grams protein
- Ingredients include: Dates, almonds, cashews, maca powder, coconut sugar
Clif Builders Bar Chocolate Peanut Butter
- 280 calories – 10 grams fat – 29 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – 21 grams sugar – 20 grams protein
- Ingredients include: soy protein isolate, beet syrup, brown rice syrup, cane sugar, oil, peanut butter
ProBar Base Protein Bar Chocolate Bliss
- 280 calories – 9 grams fat – 32 grams carb – 4 grams fiber – 16 grams sugar – 20 grams protein
- Ingredients include: soy protein isolate, tapioca syrup, agave syrup, dried cane syrup, oil
HATE IT [more sugar than protein and/or sugar is 1st or 2nd ingredient]
- 250 calories – 5 grams fat – 45 grams carb – 4 grams fiber – 22 grams sugar – 9 grams protein
- Ingredients include: brown rice syrup, oats, soy protein isolate, organic cane syrup, followed by cane sugar
Lara Bar Chocolate Chip Brownie
- 190 calories – 9 grams fat – 26 grams carb – 4 grams fiber – 20 grams sugar – 4 grams protein
- Ingredients include: dates, semisweet chocolate chips, almonds, walnuts…
GoMacro Bar Dark Chocolate + Almonds
- 270 calories – 11 grams fat – 35 grams carb – 4 grams fiber – 14 grams sugar –10 grams protein
- Ingredients include: organic brown rice syrup, almond butter, organic protein blend, puffed brown rice, almonds, coconut sugar…
Square Organics Bar Chocolate Coated Crunch
- 210 calories – 9 grams fat – 23 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – 13 grams sugar – 12 grams protein
- Ingredients include: Organic coconut nectar, brown rice protein, dark chocolate, coconut oil, oats
###
Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD