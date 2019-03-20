× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Chocolate Protein Bars

Craving chocolate? A square or two of 70% dark chocolate is always okay – but if you find a chocolate protein bar you like, it can also do the trick. Here’s the rundown of popular chocolate protein bars on shelves, in today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it with Molly.

LOVE IT [high protein, low or no added sugar. No artificial sweeteners]

Oatmega Chocolate Brownie

200 calories – 7 grams fat – 22 grams carbs – 7 grams fiber – 5 grams sugar – 14 grams protein

Ingredients include: Grass fed whey protein, chicory root fiber, whey protein crisp, oats, glycerin, tapioca syrup, sugar, sunflower oil, almonds, fish oil

Rx Bar Chocolate Sea Salt

210 calories – 9 grams fat – 23 grams carbs – 5 grams fiber – 13 grams sugar (0 added sugar) – 12 grams protein

Ingredients include: dates, egg whites, cashews, almonds, chocolate, cocoa, sea salt

Bulletproof Fudge Brownie Collagen Protein Bar

210 calories – 14 grams fat – 14 grams carbs – 1 gram fiber – 2 grams sugar (0 added sugar) – 11 grams protein

Ingredients include: Organic cashew butter, grass-fed collagen protein, inulin, Bulletproof ™ XCT oil powder, Bulletproof ™ Brain Octane oil; sweetened with stevia

LIKE IT [more sugar than protein, or sugar is edging up close to protein contetn]

Bearded Brothers Mega Maca Chocolate

180 calories – 9 grams fat – 22 grams carbs – 4 grams fiber – 14 grams sugar – 5 grams protein

Ingredients include: Dates, almonds, cashews, maca powder, coconut sugar

Clif Builders Bar Chocolate Peanut Butter

280 calories – 10 grams fat – 29 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – 21 grams sugar – 20 grams protein

Ingredients include: soy protein isolate, beet syrup, brown rice syrup, cane sugar, oil, peanut butter

ProBar Base Protein Bar Chocolate Bliss

280 calories – 9 grams fat – 32 grams carb – 4 grams fiber – 16 grams sugar – 20 grams protein

Ingredients include: soy protein isolate, tapioca syrup, agave syrup, dried cane syrup, oil

HATE IT [more sugar than protein and/or sugar is 1st or 2nd ingredient]

Clif Bar Chocolate Chunk

250 calories – 5 grams fat – 45 grams carb – 4 grams fiber – 22 grams sugar – 9 grams protein

Ingredients include: brown rice syrup, oats, soy protein isolate, organic cane syrup, followed by cane sugar

Lara Bar Chocolate Chip Brownie

190 calories – 9 grams fat – 26 grams carb – 4 grams fiber – 20 grams sugar – 4 grams protein

Ingredients include: dates, semisweet chocolate chips, almonds, walnuts…

GoMacro Bar Dark Chocolate + Almonds

270 calories – 11 grams fat – 35 grams carb – 4 grams fiber – 14 grams sugar –10 grams protein

Ingredients include: organic brown rice syrup, almond butter, organic protein blend, puffed brown rice, almonds, coconut sugar…

Square Organics Bar Chocolate Coated Crunch

210 calories – 9 grams fat – 23 grams carb – 2 grams fiber – 13 grams sugar – 12 grams protein

Ingredients include: Organic coconut nectar, brown rice protein, dark chocolate, coconut oil, oats

###

