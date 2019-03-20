× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen: Keto Chocolate Tart

Craving chocolate but want to stay on track with your nutrition goals? You’ll love – and savor – every bite of this decadent chocolate tart. Naturally gluten free, grain free and sugar free, Ben has done it again!

Keto Chocolate Tart

Makes 20 servings

Ingredients:

Crust:

1 cup almond flour

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa

½ cup Swerve, Granular

6 TBS melted butter

Tart:

1 ¼ cup heavy whipping cream

9 oz unsweetened chocolate (chopped or broken into pieces)

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 eggs (room temperature)

½ tsp salt

¾ -1 cup Swerve, Confectioners

Glaze:

2 oz unsweetened chocolate

1/4 cup Swerve, Confectioners

1/2 cup whipping cream

2 teaspoons sour cream

Instructions:

For the Crust: Preheat oven to 325°F with rack in middle. Stir together all ingredients and press evenly onto bottom of tart pan. Bake until firm, about 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack 15 to 20 minutes.

For the Tart: Increase oven temperature to 350 degrees. Bring cream to a boil, then pour over chopped chocolate in a bowl and let stand 5 minutes. Gently stir until smooth. In a separate bowl, whisk together vanilla, eggs, salt and Swerve, then stir into melted chocolate. Pour filling into cooled crust. Bake until filling is set and center is slightly wobbly – about 15 to 20 minutes. Cool completely in pan on rack about 1 hour. Center will continue to set as tart cools.

For the Glaze: In a saucepan over medium-low heat, add the chocolate, Swerve, heavy cream, and sour cream. Whisk the mixture continuously until ganache is smooth and warm. Pour on top of cooled tart, and tilt tart pan slightly to help glaze completely cover tart. Let cool for an hour, and top with Swerve Whipping Cream or Raspberry Sauce.

*Note: If you make this the day before an event or party, set it in the refrigerator overnight. Add the glaze an hour or two before serving. The glaze will lose it’s pretty shine in the fridge.

Per serving: 220 calories, 22 grams fat, 12 grams saturated fat, 65 mg sodium, 19 grams carbohydrate (2 grams net carbs), 4 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar, 5 grams protein.

