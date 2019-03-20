Coast Guard rescues two people from sinking boat

NEW ORLEANS – The Coast Guard was able to rescue two people from the sailboat before it sunk completely.

The call came in Wednesday morning, around 8:30 A.M.

About 20 miles south of Venice, LA, a sailboat was sinking fast.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Skipjack arrived on the scene in less than 30 minutes, and managed to rescue both passengers.

The passengers were brought back to the Coast Guard station with no reported injuries.

“Accidents can happen at any time on the water, which is why it is so important for mariners to be prepared for the worst,” said Cmdr. Michael Wolfe, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “The survivors were wearing life jackets and were able to contact the Coast Guard in a timely manner because they brought reliable forms of communication.”