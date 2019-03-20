Central City man pleads guilty to manslaughter and 26 other crimes

NEW ORLEANS – Twenty-seven charges across four separate cases, all came to an end after the suspect accepted a guilty plea deal.

The suspect, 29-year-old Alvin Berfect will be sentenced on March 29, and the judge is expected to impose a 33 year prison term.

Among 26 other charges, Berfect pleaded guilty to manslaughter, in connection with the death of French Quarter sous chef Eddie Ray King on Nov. 7, 2016.

King was biking home from work shortly after midnight when he was struck and fatally injured by Berfect, who was driving a stolen car and fled the scene near the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and St. Philip Street in Treme.

Berfect also admitted to a prolific crime spree, that included the robberies of six people at gunpoint in December 2016, in locations ranging from Uptown New Orleans to the Faubourg Marigny.

In addition to the manslaughter and six armed robbery counts, Berfect also pleaded guilty as a double felony offender to two counts of felony illegal possession of stolen things, seven misdemeanor counts of illegal possession of stolen things, three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of attempted access device fraud, two counts of obstruction of justice, one count of second-degree battery, two counts of introducing contraband into a correctional center, and two counts of possession of contraband inside a correctional center or jail (a shank and handcuff key in one case and marijuana in another).

“This defendant has shown no regard for the safety of others or for obeying the law,” Cannizzaro said. “He recklessly and needlessly took the life of Mr. King, used a gun to terrify and rob several other people, and has continued posing a serious danger to others while in custody. I am very pleased to see him removed from this community for the next three decades so that he cannot cause harm to another innocent victim.”