Would you eat it? St. Joseph’s Altar Cinnamon Bread!

NEW ORLEANS

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor is making St. Joseph's Altar Bread with a twist!

St Joseph's Altar Cinnamon Bread

2 cans cinnamon rolls

Preheat oven to 350-degrees.

Unroll all cinnamon rolls into flat strips.

Take three rolls and combine them into one long strip.

Repeat this two more times - you will need three rows of three and three rows of two.

Once all rolled out braid the three long rows and the three short rows and place in the shape of a cross.

Bake for 25 minutes.

