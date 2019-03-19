Welcome To Rockville returns to Jacksonville with a Rockin’ Lineup

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. -Florida’s biggest 3-day rock experience takes over Metropolitan Park with Tool, Korn, Rob Zombie & More!

After a record-breaking year in 2018 that welcomed a sold-out crowd of 90,000 over an expanded three-day weekend, Welcome To Rockville returns to Jacksonville, FL even bigger in 2019.

The ninth annual edition of Florida’s Biggest Rock Experience will take place Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5 at Jacksonville, Florida’s scenic Metropolitan Park, along the St. Johns River. This massive fest will feature must-see headlining sets from some of the biggest names in rock including Tool, Korn, Rob Zombie, Incubus, Shinedown, Judas Priest, and many more. Welcome To Rockville will also mark the first live show in seven years for The Damned Things (featuring members of Anthrax, Every Time I Die, Fall Out Boy and Alkaline Trio).

General Admission and VIP tickets, as well as hotel and camping packages for Welcome To Rockville are on sale now.

In addition to performances from top music artists, and various onsite attractions, attendees will also enjoy a variety of onsite local and regional food and beverage options. Fans 21+ can wash down Welcome To Rockville’s over-the-top food offerings with a variety of beverages, including Bud Light, selections from the Caduceus Cellars & Merkin Vineyards Wine Garden (owned by Maynard James Keenan, co-founder of international recording acts Tool, A Perfect Circle, and Puscifer), killer cocktails at the Heavy Tiki Bar oasis, and local craft beer, including options from world renowned Tampa-based Cigar City Brewing.