× Want to be “Madame Mayor for a Day”?

NEW ORLEANS – Tell Mayor LaToya Cantrell why you’d like to walk in her shoes for a day, and you just might get the chance!



Mayor Cantrell and the Office of Youth and Families have announced an essay contest, open to New Orleans girls between the ages of 11 and 18.

March is Women’s History Month, and Mayor Cantrell says the “Madame Mayor for a Day” contest will encourage girls to “think about the positive impact they can make in their own community and beyond.”

Essays will be accepted until April 19th, and two winners will be chosen, an honorary “Mayor” and a “Deputy Mayor.” Both girls will the chance to “shadow” Mayor Cantrell at City Hall.

To enter, and for additional information, go to: nola.gov/mayor-for-a-day