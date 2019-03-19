× Tugboat Captain missing after vessel capsizes in Mississippi River

New Orleans- The Coast Guard is searching for a missing tugboat captain after a boat capsized in the Mississippi River Monday night.

Officials with the New Orleans sector say that the towing vessel went under around 8:12 p.m. near Myrtle Grove Fleet.

3 people were on board during the time of the incident.

Two people were recovered around 10:45 p.m.

The captain is still missing.

A helicopter from the Coast Guard Air Station in New Orleans and a boat crew from the Coast Guard Station in Venice are surveying the waterway for the missing captain.

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Department’s marine assist crew is helping with the search.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.