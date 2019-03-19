St. Joseph’s Altars around town: Wild Bill takes you on a feast of a tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - St. Joseph is the man of the hour.

Every hour, all day, today.

It's St. Joseph's Day.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood takes you on a tour of St. Joseph's Altars around town.

First stop is St. Francis Xavier Church in Old Metairie, right on Metairie Road.

They've been baking and working on the altar here for months.

And you can tell.

Another altar is at Fausto's Bistro in Metairie on Veterans Boulevard.

Fausto and his brother Ronaldo set up an altar right in the main dining room.

In downtown New Orleans, one of the best altars is at St. Joseph Church.

Lots of folks say this church has the longest aisle of any church in New Orleans.

Brides love to walk down this aisle.

There's quite an altar to see waiting for you at the end of the aisle.

And finally, a house.

It's uptown.

This altar has been a tradition for the couple who live here for more than 30 years.

They'll invite you in from right off the street.

And who are these two who live here?

What are their names?

Mary and Joseph.

Mary and Joseph live here.

Of course.