O’Neill, Curtis combine on one hitter as Patriots top Rummel

Posted 7:13 PM, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 07:14PM, March 19, 2019

Logan O’Neill and Michael Curtis were a combination too tough for Rummel to solve Tuesday at Kirsch-Rooney. The pair combined on a one hitter as the Patriots defeat Rummel 8-1 in the Catholic League opener for both schools.

Lance Johnson’s RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 9th broke up the combined no hit bid and shutout.

Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports.

Rummel's 4 game win streak was snapped.

Collin Guggenheim had three hits for John Curtis, including a pair of doubles. He scored three runs.

