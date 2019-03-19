O’Neill, Curtis combine on one hitter as Patriots top Rummel

Logan O’Neill and Michael Curtis were a combination too tough for Rummel to solve Tuesday at Kirsch-Rooney. The pair combined on a one hitter as the Patriots defeat Rummel 8-1 in the Catholic League opener for both schools.

Lance Johnson’s RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 9th broke up the combined no hit bid and shutout.

Here’s the highlights from WGNO Sports.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rummel's 4 game win streak was snapped.

Collin Guggenheim had three hits for John Curtis, including a pair of doubles. He scored three runs.