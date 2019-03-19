× NORD prepares to hire more than 150 summer lifeguards

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) Commission announced today the beginning of its summer lifeguard hiring sessions.

More than 150 lifeguards will join have the opportunity to join the program.

Applicants do not need prior lifeguard experience, but must know how to swim.

NORD Aquatics will train and prepare all qualified candidates for certification at no cost.

Salaries begin at $12.57 per hour.

Lifeguard hiring sessions will be held weekly until May 7, 2019 at the Milne NOLA for Life Recreation Center at 5420 Franklin Avenue.

Applicants must arrive 15 minutes before the hiring session begins.

Tuesday’s | 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM – March 26, April 2, April 9, April 16, April 23, April 30, May 7

Saturdays | 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM – March 30, April 13, April 27

All individuals interested in becoming a summer lifeguard must be at least 16 years old, know how to swim, and must bring the following items when completing the application:

Government Issued Picture Identification (Valid Driver’s License or State Issued ID)

Original Social Security Card

Applicants under the age of 18 must bring:

Signed Work Permit: Work permit application may be picked up from NORD Milne main office. The work permit application must be submitted to your school or JOB 1 to receive a Louisiana Workforce Commission work permit before coming to the hiring session.

Original Birth Certificate

Applicants may visit any of NORD’s three indoor pools for training to meet prerequisite requirements.

NORD indoor pool locations:

Gert Town Pool, 3411 Broadway St., (504) 658-3096

Joe W. Brown Pool, 5601 Read Blvd., (504) 658-3020

Sanchez Pool, 1616 Caffin Ave., (504) 658-3067

Treme Pool, 900 N. Villere St., (504) 658-3162

For more information, please contact NORD Aquatics at (504) 658-3020, or visit http://www.nordc.org/jobs.