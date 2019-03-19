× NOPD: Carjacker forces woman, 2 children from car at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS – An armed man forced a 26-year-old woman and her two young children out of her car last night during a carjacking in New Orleans East.

The woman was sitting in her car with her six-year-old daughter and two-year-old son in the 6900 block of Coventry Street just after 8 p.m. on March 18 when the gunman approached, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The man “removed the victim and her two children from the car” at gunpoint after demanding the keys, according to the incident report.

The carjacker then fled east on Coventry Street and turned south on Sheffield Street.

No further details have been released at this time.

30.032464 -90.012406